Lincoln man cited after accidentally firing gun into house

BY Associated Press | March 19, 2017
Lincoln man cited after accidentally firing gun into house

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Lincoln man has been ticketed after accidentally firing a gun, sending a bullet through his neighbor’s house and into a child’s bedroom.

Lincoln police tell the Journal Star that the incident happened Thursday evening while the man was cleaning his handgun. He told police he thought the gun was empty, but a shot fired after he racked the slide. The man called police to report the incident.

Officer Katie Flood said Friday that the round ended up in a child’s room in a neighboring house, but no one was at the home at the time. No one was injured.

The man has been ticketed on suspicion of discharging a firearm in city limits.

