class="post-template-default single single-post postid-384353 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Lincoln man dead in Fillmore County collision | KRVN Radio

Lincoln man dead in Fillmore County collision

BY Bob Brogan | May 13, 2019
Home News Regional News
Lincoln man dead in Fillmore County collision

Fillmore County, Nebraska — A man is dead following a head-on collision early Sunday on U.S. Highway 81 in Fillmore County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the victim’s vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided with a semi a few miles north of Geneva.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about the crash at 4:17 a.m. 65 year old Danial Watson of Lincoln was deceased at the scene. The semi driver was not transported for medical treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments