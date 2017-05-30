class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239050 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Lincoln man injured when four-wheeler collides with SUV

BY Associated Press | May 30, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln man has been hospitalized after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a sport utility vehicle.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday, about 7 miles (12 kilometers) east-southeast of Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound ATV was turning east onto Old Cheney Road when it struck the passenger side of the westbound SUV.

The man was flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of head and chest injuries. His name hasn’t been released. The SUV driver was not injured.

