Lincoln man injured when four-wheeler collides with SUV

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln man has been hospitalized after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a sport utility vehicle.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday, about 7 miles (12 kilometers) east-southeast of Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound ATV was turning east onto Old Cheney Road when it struck the passenger side of the westbound SUV.

The man was flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of head and chest injuries. His name hasn’t been released. The SUV driver was not injured.