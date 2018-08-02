Lincoln man pleads not guilty to abducting, raping girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A 23-year-old Lincoln man accused of kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Cody Riddle was set to be arraigned next week on charges of kidnapping, first-degree sexual assault of a child and burglary. Instead, he entered a written not-guilty plea.

Police say Riddle went to steal items from the girl’s home in August 2015, entering through an open garage. Police say he found the girl, took her to his garage and bound her, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her or her family if she told anyone before letting her go.

The girl told her parents, who called police. Riddle was arrested the same day.

He faces life in prison if convicted. His trial has not yet been set.