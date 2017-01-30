Lincoln Man Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Gun

LINCOLN – United States Attorney, Deborah R. Gilg, announced that on January 26, Cole James Adams, 34, of Lincoln, was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine between January of 2014 and September of 2015 and his possession of a firearm in furtherance of that offense on September 4, 2015. Adams was sentenced to 13 years on the drug charge and received a consecutive 5-year sentence (60 months) on the gun charge. Following the prison terms, Adams will serve five years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessments.

Information obtained by law enforcement indicated that Adams was responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams (approximately 18 ounces) of methamphetamine in the Lincoln area. On September 4, 2015, Adams allowed Lincoln Police officers to search his bedroom. Officers found over 200 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, 2 shotguns, a scale, and packaging materials. Adams admitted he had been selling methamphetamine, saying he had 10-20 customers, and that he believed some of them were re-selling the methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force.