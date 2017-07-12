Lincoln mayor pushes energy-saving environmental plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of Lincoln has created a draft environmental plan that would commit the city to use less energy, support energy-saving technologies and promote environmental stewardship.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Mayor Chris Beutler spoke Tuesday about practicing conservation in urban areas in order to provide a healthy community for future residents.

Some proposals in the plan require changes in city codes and ordinances, such as improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses by using LED lighting for street lights. LEDs are light-emitting diodes. Beutler says Lincoln will look at the costs of such energy efficiency.

Councilwoman Leirion Baird says the plan can help mitigate risks that climate change poses to the economy, environment and quality of life.

City Council will look at a final plan in August.