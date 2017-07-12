class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247315 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Lincoln mayor pushes energy-saving environmental plan | KRVN Radio

Lincoln mayor pushes energy-saving environmental plan

BY Associated Press | July 12, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Lincoln mayor pushes energy-saving environmental plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of Lincoln has created a draft environmental plan that would commit the city to use less energy, support energy-saving technologies and promote environmental stewardship.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Mayor Chris Beutler spoke Tuesday about practicing conservation in urban areas in order to provide a healthy community for future residents.

Some proposals in the plan require changes in city codes and ordinances, such as improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses by using LED lighting for street lights. LEDs are light-emitting diodes. Beutler says Lincoln will look at the costs of such energy efficiency.

Councilwoman Leirion Baird says the plan can help mitigate risks that climate change poses to the economy, environment and quality of life.

City Council will look at a final plan in August.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments