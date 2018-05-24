Lincoln movie theater to pilot open-captioning program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Open-captioned movies will soon come to a Lincoln theater so moviegoers who are deaf or hard of hearing can read dialogue subtitles on the screen.

The Lincoln Grand Cinema announced on Wednesday its pilot program from Marcus Theaters, which operates Lincoln’s first-run commercial theaters. The theater will offer open captioning twice weekly on select new releases beginning this Saturday through August 1.

John Wyvill is the director of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Wyvill says the pilot program may be a first for a Nebraska commercial theater.

The move comes more than a year after lawmakers rejected a bill requiring theaters to offer limited on-screen captioning.

Wyvill says about 1 in 5 Nebraska residents have some form of hearing loss. He says the program presents an opportunity for the community to show support.