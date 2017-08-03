Lincoln officer unhurt as concrete chunk strikes windshield

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Police say someone tossed a chunk of concrete at a police cruiser on patrol in Lincoln, cracking its windshield.

Police spokeswoman Angela Sands says the marked cruiser was struck by several objects around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the lone officer inside wasn’t injured. The officer pulled over and took cover until another officer arrived to help.

They soon found a baseball-size chunk of concrete but not the person who tossed it.

It’s not clear whether the cruiser was specifically targeted. Sands says the attack is similar to three other incidents in the area in June.