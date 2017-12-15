Lincoln officials expected to approve tiny house rules

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln officials are expected to approve city building code changes that would allow some residents to build tiny homes, guest houses and small studios on their property.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the City Council will vote on the proposal on Monday.

Areas that are zoned for duplexes and single-family homes would be allowed to add a small, one-bedroom addition of no more than 800 square feet (74 square meters).

Ann Post is an attorney for the Home Builders Association of Lincoln. She says builders have had more requests for smaller houses alongside a larger family home, often because families are now caring for elderly family members.

Local builder Dan Klein says allowing smaller homes on more lots will give more flexibility when meeting families’ needs.