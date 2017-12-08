Lincoln, Omaha officials don’t want to move elections

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln and Omaha officials have told a legislative committee they don’t want to move their city elections to presidential or gubernatorial election years.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officials spoke about the issue at a public hearing Thursday with the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna says the two cities incur higher costs and see lower voter turnout by holding city elections separate from statewide elections.

Rick Hoppe is chief of staff to Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler. He says combining the elections would make them more expensive for city candidates and create ballot drop-off, which is where fewer voters participate as they move down the list of candidates to consider.

Omaha City Council president Ben Gray says the issue is about keeping local control.