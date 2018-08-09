Lincoln plans to demolish former nursery after complaints

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former nursery and plant shop called Azalealand has become an eyesore that neighbors and the city of Lincoln want to clean up.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln is considering spending more than $100,000 to clear out the property filled with debris, discarded greenhouse materials and unsold flower pots. City officials say they’ve been fielding neighbor complaints over the property for years.

City inspectors declared the buildings dangerous and structurally unsound a few years ago. Owner Hitoshi Utsumi pledged to demolish and clean the property but he’s missed deadlines by months.

The city wants to take on the demolition. But the city-county health department first has to remove asbestos, underground fuel tanks and contaminated soil.

Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly says Lincoln could sell the property to recover demolition costs.