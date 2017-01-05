class="single single-post postid-206258 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Lincoln police checking suspect for links to other fires

BY Associated Press | January 5, 2017
Courtesy/Lincoln Police Department. David Fenstemaker.

LINCOLN, Neb. – Police say officers have arrested a man suspected of setting a fire at a Lincoln veterinary center.

Investigators also are checking into whether the man was involved in several other arsons in the north Lincoln neighborhood.

The 43-year-old David Fenstemaker was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of arson and burglary at Pet Care Center in the Belmont area. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged yet. No staffers or animals were injured by the pet center fire set Sunday evening.

Authorities say the five other fires under investigation include two at Belmont Baptist Church on Oct. 3 _ one early in the morning and another late that night.

