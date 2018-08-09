class="post-template-default single single-post postid-328103 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Lincoln police investigate death of 4-month-old

BY Associated Press | August 9, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have removed three children from a Lincoln home while police investigate the death of their 4-month-old sibling.

The baby girl was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at a Lincoln hospital where her parents had taken her.

An investigator says the parents couldn’t explain what happened to the baby, so removing the other children from the home was necessary for their protection. The tiny girl had a severe rash and open sores.

The siblings are ages 3, 11 and 15.

The names of those involved haven’t been released. No arrests have been reported.

