Lincoln police investigating 4-year-old girl’s death

BY Associated Press | August 24, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have been investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl whose dad had taken her to a Lincoln hospital.

Court documents say the girl became unresponsive and died July 11. The documents say her mom and dad reported that she’d complained of abdominal pain. An autopsy noted that she’d suffered a blunt force injury to her lower abdomen.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that five other children have been removed from the girl’s home and placed in foster care. State authorities are trying to terminate the parents’ rights, saying the girl’s injuries were consistent with child abuse.

The parents haven’t been charged with a crime linked to the girl’s death.

