Lincoln police say 19-year-old man dies from crash injuries | KRVN Radio

Lincoln police say 19-year-old man dies from crash injuries

BY Associated Press | December 15, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man has died after being critically injured in a crash that involved a school bus and three other vehicles.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Malik Asaad died Thursday after being injured Wednesday afternoon in the north Lincoln crash.

Investigators say Asaad was driving south on a city street when his sedan collided with a northbound pickup truck. Police say another car behind Asaad’s swerved to avoid the crash and hit a school bus. The car’s driver suffered minor injuries; none of the 27 children on the school bus or its driver was injured.

Asaad was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
