Lincoln Police seek 2 individuals in Loofe disappearance

LINCOLN, Neb. – The names of two individuals sought by police in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe, 24, have been released by the Lincoln Police Department.

Aubrey C. Trail, 51, and Bailey M. Boswell, 23, are believed to be connected to the “concerning” disappearance of Loofe on November 15, 2017.

Lincoln Police confirmed she was last seen in Wilber, a small town 40 miles southwest of Lincoln. Lincoln Police say Trail and Boswell recently lived in Wilber, but didn’t discuss the possible association of the two and Ms. Loofe.

If you have any information on these two individuals call 402-441-6000.