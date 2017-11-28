class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274651 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
BY News | November 28, 2017
Lincoln Police seek 2 individuals in Loofe disappearance
Courtesy/LPD

LINCOLN, Neb. – The names of two individuals sought by police in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe, 24, have been released by the Lincoln Police Department.

Aubrey C. Trail, 51, and Bailey M. Boswell, 23, are believed to be connected to the “concerning” disappearance of Loofe on November 15, 2017.

New photos showing Loofe’s tattoo. Photos by Antelope County News.

Lincoln Police confirmed she was last seen in Wilber, a small town 40 miles southwest of Lincoln. Lincoln Police say Trail and Boswell recently lived in Wilber, but didn’t discuss the possible association of the two and Ms. Loofe.

If you have any information on these two individuals call 402-441-6000.

