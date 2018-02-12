Lincoln police to encrypt primary police dispatch channels

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Most of the public will soon lose live access to Lincoln’s primary police dispatch channels.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lincoln Police Department instead will provide an online feed that is delayed by 10 minutes _ the expected response window for officers’ highest-priority calls.

News outlets will be allowed to maintain real-time access to the primary channels to ensure accountability and allow community notification when situations broadly affect public safety.

The city’s switch to a digital radio system this year offered the department an opportunity to encrypt its radio channels.

Public Safety Director Tom Casady and Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister say they weighed concerns over privacy, officer safety and criminal apprehension against the merits of police department transparency.