Lincoln school district looks for solutions to overcrowding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Lincoln school board must once again find room for a growing number of children within the district.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that more than 800 students are enrolled at Kooser Elementary, putting one of Lincoln Public Schools’ newest buildings over capacity.

The district’s Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp says proposed housing developments in the area could add another 200 kids in less than a decade.

A school board committee is reviewing how to address the growth issue. Solutions include changing the district’s boundaries, adding portable classrooms and closing schools to transfer students.

The committee hopes to create a long-term solution as demographics continue to change.

The committee is still in the early stages of the review and will eventually bring recommendations to the full board.