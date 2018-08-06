class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327403 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Lincoln settles lawsuits over backed-up sewer from storms | KRVN Radio

Lincoln settles lawsuits over backed-up sewer from storms

BY Associated Press | August 6, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The city of Lincoln has settled lawsuits filed after heavy rains in 2014 and 2015 left some residents with sewer water in their basements.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the city has agreed to pay Susan Dermer $7,500. She’d sought more than $54,000 in two lawsuits for cleaning up and restoring the basement of her home because of sewer backups from storms Oct. 1, 2014, and May 7, 2015.

The city didn’t admit liability or fault.

Dermer had said the city failed to have a sewer system that would accommodate heavy rainfall, among other problems. The city said the storms were responsible for the backups, not city negligence. Even so, the city set up a $1 million cleanup fund. Those who participated agreed not to sue the city.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
