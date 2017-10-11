Lincoln surgeon accepts 20-month suspension in settling case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln trauma surgeon accused of unprofessional conduct with patients has agreed to a 20-month suspension of his medical license.

Reginald Burton denied the allegations but chose not to contest them. The settlement he signed last week with the state Health and Human Services Department was backdated to Jan. 19. The state first suspended his license in August.

A petition filed with state regulators lists nearly 20 concerns from Burton’s former co-workers at Bryan Health. Several of the allegations deal with alleged misconduct involving young adult male patients and “fuzzy” prescribing practices.

Burton resigned from Bryan in December, saying he decided to relocate his practice.