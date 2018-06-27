Lincoln tests all-electric, driverless shuttle technology

Lincoln, Neb. — Lincoln officials are inviting residents to help test out an all-electric, driverless shuttle bus for a pilot program that could bring more autonomous vehicle services to the city.

The public will have a chance to reserve a 15-minute ride on the bus starting Thursday. The shuttle will be conducting trial runs at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln until mid-July. The city will collect feedback on riders’ experience.

Lincoln was loaned the self-driving shuttle with a $100,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The city is participating in a challenge with the charity organization and could potentially acquire up to six shuttles for a 2019 pilot program.

Mayor Chris Beutler says the innovative technology can positively impact transportation by reducing costs, lessening traffic congestion and improving air quality.