class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320419 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Lincoln tests all-electric, driverless shuttle technology | KRVN Radio

Lincoln tests all-electric, driverless shuttle technology

BY Associated Press | June 27, 2018
Home News Regional News
Lincoln tests all-electric, driverless shuttle technology
Courtesy/City of Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler holds news conference in front of Autonomousj Shuttle Bus that will be tested in the Capitol City this summer.

Lincoln, Neb. —  Lincoln officials are inviting residents to help test out an all-electric, driverless shuttle bus for a pilot program that could bring more autonomous vehicle services to the city.

The public will have a chance to reserve a 15-minute ride on the bus starting Thursday. The shuttle will be conducting trial runs at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln until mid-July. The city will collect feedback on riders’ experience.

Lincoln was loaned the self-driving shuttle with a $100,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The city is participating in a challenge with the charity organization and could potentially acquire up to six shuttles for a 2019 pilot program.

Mayor Chris Beutler says the innovative technology can positively impact transportation by reducing costs, lessening traffic congestion and improving air quality.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments