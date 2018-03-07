Lincoln to revamp city’s oldest park

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln officials have new plans for the city’s oldest park.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Parks and Recreation Department will share its ideas for the 150-year-old Cooper Park on Thursday.

J.J. Yost is the department’s planning and construction manager. He says the department will discuss the park’s pressing needs and the broader changes officials hope to make in the future.

Pressing needs include improved lighting, replacing roofs on the bathroom and picnic shelters and fixing eroding retaining walls. Long-term goals include adding a soccer field, disc golf, rerouting sidewalks, installing public art and making the baseball field a multipurpose open space.

Yost says the final plan will be released in the next few months.

NeighborWorks Lincoln, city officials and park neighbors have worked together for nearly two years to create the plan.