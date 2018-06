LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went under the water while tubing at Pawnee Lake west of Lincoln.

Officials say the body of 31-year-old Travis Wilkins was taken to shore just after sundown on Saturday.

Wilkins was being pulled Friday on an inner tube by a jet ski when the tube capsized. Another man and a 4-year-old were also riding on the tube. They were able to safely reach the shore.

Only the 4-year-old was wearing a life jacket.