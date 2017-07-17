Lions Club Taking Peaches and Pears Order

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Chapter of Lion’s Club International is once again selling peaches and pears as a fundraiser for money to help visual and hearing impaired people.

Robert Spear is a member of the chapter and says the money goes to help people not just in Lexington, but the surrounding area also.

“They are sold in ‘lugs’ not in cases,'” Spear said. “They are $35 for a lug of peaches or pears. The lugs of peaches are 25 lbs and the pears are 35 lbs. So, you get quite a bit more pears. I want to mention that they are Colorado Peaches and Pears, in the past we have gotten them from Washington. I think these are just as good or better.”

Spear said they should be delivered in late August or early September. He said that if you order it they will contact you when they come in and deliver them.

Spear said to call him at 308 325-5325 to order. He said he will also take orders via text message just be sure to leave your name and number. They will be accepting orders through the month of July.

This is the 100th anniversary for the Lions Club International.