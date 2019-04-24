(Listen) Dean Gorsuch talks about being elected to Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

Mullen native and Gering resident Dean Gorsuch found out Monday that he’ll be part of this year’s 12 member star studded class that will be inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs this August.

I was able to catch up with Gorsuch this morning while he had a break from teaching welding class at Eastern Wyoming College. Here’s what the Nebraska cowboy had to say about this big honor.

Gorsuch is a two time steer wrestling world champion, and he qualified eight times for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He won two tour titles.

Gorsuch stepped away from competition in 2016 to focus on spending time with his wife and kids.

As genuine as they come, Dean Gorsuch is now a Hall of Famer.