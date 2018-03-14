class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297227 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Little change in Nebraska groundwater over a year | KRVN Radio

Little change in Nebraska groundwater over a year

BY Associated Press | March 14, 2018
Home News Regional News
Little change in Nebraska groundwater over a year
Irrigation pivot waters some alfalfa west of Scottsbluff. KNEB/RRN Guzman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A survey geologist involved in producing the most recent state report on Nebraska groundwater says the levels didn’t really change that much over the report period.

Most of Nebraska received near-average precipitation from spring 2016 through spring 2017. University of Nebraska-Lincoln geologist Aaron Young says less groundwater for irrigation was needed than in drier years, so there was little change in average groundwater levels.

But the 2017 Nebraska Statewide Groundwater-Level Monitoring Report released in late February also says Nebraska has seen a slight decline in groundwater levels over the five-year period starting in the drought year 2012. More than 70 percent of the 5,200 wells recorded showing water levels dropped a little under 2 feet (more than a half meter) on average.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments