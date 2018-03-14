Little change in Nebraska groundwater over a year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A survey geologist involved in producing the most recent state report on Nebraska groundwater says the levels didn’t really change that much over the report period.

Most of Nebraska received near-average precipitation from spring 2016 through spring 2017. University of Nebraska-Lincoln geologist Aaron Young says less groundwater for irrigation was needed than in drier years, so there was little change in average groundwater levels.

But the 2017 Nebraska Statewide Groundwater-Level Monitoring Report released in late February also says Nebraska has seen a slight decline in groundwater levels over the five-year period starting in the drought year 2012. More than 70 percent of the 5,200 wells recorded showing water levels dropped a little under 2 feet (more than a half meter) on average.