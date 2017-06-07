Longtime legislative staffer to run for Nebraska seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A longtime legislative staffer who has worked on prison and child welfare issues is running for a seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Josh Henningsen of Omaha will formally launch his campaign next week. He’s looking to replace state Sen. Burke Harr of Omaha, who is ineligible to seek re-election in 2018 because of term limits.

Henningsen has worked as legal counsel for the Legislature’s Judiciary and Health and Human Services committees. He also helped on prison oversight committees and an intergenerational poverty task force. He currently works for the Nebraska inspector general for child welfare.

The 37-year-old Henningsen says he’s running to help create safe and inclusive communities, invest in education and give children and families the chance to succeed.

Henningsen is a registered Democrat. The seat is officially nonpartisan.