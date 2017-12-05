class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276226 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Loofe’s body found in rural Clay County

BY Tyler Cavalli | December 5, 2017
Missing - Sydney Loofe was last heard from in Wilber last Wednesday. Photo Courtesy of Antelope County News.

LINCOLN – The body of missing 24 year old Sydney Loofe, originally from Neligh, has been found.

FBI Special Agent Randy Thysse provided an update this morning….

Police Chief Bliemeister says investigation of digital footprint and getting feet on the ground in Clay County led to discovery of body.  The officers also discovered evidence that a crime was involved in her death. He wouldn’t provide specifics.

Two people named by law enforcement as persons of interest in her disappearance, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, remained in the Saline County jail arrested on unrelated crimes. Bliemeister says neither has been charged with
any crime related to Loofe’s disappearance.

An autopsy has been ordered. Foul play is suspected.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
