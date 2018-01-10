Loomis apartment fire displaces four residents

Loomis, Ne. – Four residents of a four-unit apartment complex located at 105 Sunset Drive in Loomis were left homeless following a Tuesday night fire traced to an electrical problem in the electric furnace of one of the upstairs apartments. The residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Loomis Fire Chief Orville Samuelson summarized the damage…

Samuelson says, “The electric furnace had shorted out…two apartments are going to be heavily damaged…the other two suffered severe smoke and heat…a little water in the downstairs apartment.”

Loomis Volunteer Firefighters received mutual aid from Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Samuelson says there was one occupant in the building, but he was out of the apartment complex before firefighters arrived. Firefighters were called at about 7:15 p.m. and were on the scene for about 3 & 1/2 hours.

Samuelson says there were some problems encountered in fighting the fire, “Just severe smoke…I mean it was real heavy. The first two firefighters to enter the complex couldn’t see anything…it was hard to find the fire because it was in the wall and in the furnace. So we had to ventilate and get rid of the smoke until we could actually find the fire.”

Samuelson estimates the apartment complex is about 40 years old. According to the owner, the furnaces were replaced last summer. Approximately 13 firefighters from Loomis and 8 from Bertrand went to the scene. Two pumpers and utility vehicles were used to battle the blaze.

A spokesman for the American Red Cross says a place to stay and necessities have been provided the four residents. To make a donation to the American Red Cross visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the REDCROSS to 90999.