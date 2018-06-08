Loomis Baseball Softball Commission Awarded PCCF Grant

The Phelps County Community Foundation has awarded the Loomis Baseball/Softball Commission sponsored by the Village of Loomis a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Ivan & LeonaBell Kipp Endowment Fund. The funds were used to replace the current backstop and dugouts that were original to the baseball field in Loomis. A bullpen was also installed next to each dugout which improved the safety of the complex for both players and fans.

The Loomis Baseball/Softball Commission has been active in the community for more than 30 years. Their Mission is to promote the growth of baseball and softball programs to youth of all ages in their community that not only teach players the skills of the game, but are also fun, safe and promote a high level of sportsmanship. We strive to provide a program that the community can take great pride in and that the players, coaches and fans are proud to be a part of.

A tradition of giving has empowered the PCCF to provide grants to local groups and organizations in Phelps County. Since 1976, The PCCF has stayed true to its mission of providing opportunities for charitable giving while distributing funds to enhance the quality of life for the people of Phelps County.