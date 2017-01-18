class="single single-post postid-209208 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 18, 2017
Lottery proceeds to underpin ailing Ralston Arena finances
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, FEB. 9-10 - In this photo taken Jan. 10, 2013, few spectators populate the arena where Nebraska-Omaha plays in an NCAA college basketball game against IUPUI in Ralston, Neb. Nebraska-Omaha is in the second year of its transition from division II to division I, and the grind of making the move up leaves coaches struggling to motivate young men who, on top of playing for nothing more than pride, are often smarting from regular beatdowns by bigger, faster and stronger opponents. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) _ Ralston city leaders have decided that proceeds from lottery sales will underpin the red-tinged balance sheet at the Ralston Arena.

Mayor Don Groesser broke a 3-3 City Council tie on a funding resolution Tuesday in favor of initially redirecting $500,000 from the current lottery proceeds fund of about $1.8 million. City Attorney Mark Klinker says arena officials will be able to draw on the $500,000 as needed and pay back the money.

The arena has failed to meet revenue projections. In the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2015, the arena lost $2.5 million on combined operations and debt service _ $300,000 more than the previous year’s loss. The most recent fiscal year results have not been released yet.

