Low fuel forces plane to make emergency landing in field

PICKRELL – Gage County authorities were called to an airplane in a silage field Sunday morning. At approximately 6:30 am, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an airplane in a field about a half mile west of S 38th Road and Pickrell Road or approximately 11 miles northeast of Beatrice. An airplane piloted by Jim Hanson, and a passenger Jeff Aamot, both 56 of Northfield, MN landed in a silage field Sunday evening due to low fuel.

The pilot was given a ride to the Beatrice airport, notified airport authorities, and retrieved five gallons of fuel for the plane. Due to possible damage to the front wheel of the plane, the plane was pushed up to Pickrell Road by cadets of the Civil Air Patrol, placed on a trailer and transported to the Beatrice airport for inspection. No injuries were reported. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were members of the Civil Air Patrol who were at the airport.