LPN students honored with pinning ceremony

BY Heather Johnson, MPCC | June 30, 2018
Fourteen Licensed Practical Nursing students were recognized during a pinning ceremony Friday at North Platte Community College.

Pictured back row, left to right are: Brett Niemeth, area nursing support coordinator; Students Emily Gottschal, Broken Bow; RaeLynn Foster, Sarah Griesfeller and Shalee Fillmer, North Platte; Randii Byrd, Mullen; Beth Helmink, McCook; Jennifer Gaston, Trenton and Lana Albrecht-Watson, nurse educator/clinical coordinator.

Pictured front row, left to right are: Dr. Kathy Harrison, director of nursing/nurse educator; Students Nichole Powers, Broken Bow; Crashell Foster and Kelsey Hanson, North Platte; Amber Wehrbein, Valentine; Jasmyn James, McCook and Nicole Kissinger, nurse educator. Not pictured were: Sasha Taylor, Ainsworth and Jean Kelley, Blair.

 

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
