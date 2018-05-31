LRHC Board reviews past month’s activities along with budgets

Lexington Regional Health Center’s Board of Directors held their monthly meeting Tuesday night. It was a rare meeting in which three of five board members were present which qualified as a quorom and allowed them to act on business.

In the Medical Staff report, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fran Carlson said there will be two physician residents this summer, one of them having an interest in obstetrics. Physician Assistant students will be having their residencies in September.

Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell shared some of the accomplishments of nursing-shared governance committees at LRHC. They include the DAISY Award, which contributes towards employee satisfaction. Another committee is working on “evidence-based” practices towards a stroke protocol towards improvement in the work with stroke victims. Another committee would involve a “peer review”. Another group is working on reducing nonchargeable supply use items to make sure they are being used appropriately. Another committee working on improving the number of non-pharmaceutical sleep options for patients, among the ideas being considered is the use of essential oils. EMS training will be conducted in July along with a Trauma Review planned for next month.

Chief Operating Officer Jim Hain reported on incidents of “Service Excellence” within the Health Center. He mentioned a dietary staff member and nurse who helped accommodate a patient with special food and an instance when a emergency room physician took it upon himself to go get a sandwich for a patient who was in the emergency room. He also praised External Affairs Director Pat Samway who works to make sure interpretive services are available when patients need them. He also praised her and her husband’s work on the community garden in Lexington.

Chief Executive Officer Leslie Marsh gave her monthly report on recruiting providers. One person has signed to join the staff following her completion of residency. There are two medical students who have expressed an interest as well. Noting that recruitment of providers is an ongoing process, Board President Rob Anderson remarked that it’s a “persistence game”.

Human Resources Director Jill Denker reported on Marketing efforts at the Health Center. She noted that May is a big month with observations of Nursing and Hospital weeks. There were several activities held to highlight all of the efforts of LRHC employees including an ice cream cart, a BBQ hosted by the administration, May was also Mental Health Awareness Month which including education on the staff and mental health services available at LRHC. Free meals were offered at the Corner Cafe of area law enforcement and EMS as a thank you to them. Several staff members recently presented on various topics at national health care conferences. They included internet technology, population health and LRHC’s “high quality of care” was also mentioned at a conference in New Orleans. LRHC was also recently listed as one of the best places to work in healthcare by “Modern Healthcare” magazine.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner gave a report on April finances. He says gross revenues for LRHC have improved in Aprils over the past three years with revenue hovering a little more than $3 Million this past April which he described as positive. He says outpatient services accounts for about 75% of LRHC’s total revenue with the remaining 25% as inpatient services. He noted an increase in the average daily census of inpatients in the Health Center of 8.1 in April 2018 compared to 6.9 in April 2017.

Eschenbrenner also presented proposed Operating and Capitol Outlay plans for the 2019 Budget. The budget would anticipate a 6% increase in overall operating revenue in 2019 compared to 2018 fiscal year. The proposed operating revenue for 2019 was listed at $42.7 Million.

On Capitol needs, that may or may not occur over the coming year, items listed include a new liner for the Aqua Therapy Pool, roofing and guttering for Shackley Retirement Village and some remodeling in the Radiology Department. Perhaps the biggest potential cost would be borne in the Internet Technology Department that would involve upgrading the Electronic Medical Records software.

Marsh said that LRHC has just signed a contract for E-Neuro Services. Using telemedicine technology, Thorelll says when a patient arrives with stroke symptoms, the Emergency Room staff can immediately link with a Neurologist on the other end. The Neurologist would be able to help the emergency room physician assess the patient and make determination of whether clot-buster drugs are to be given or not and also whether the patient can be cared for at LRHC or transferred to another facility. The telemedicine Nuerologists can also assist with other patients within their scope of practice including Epilepsy, seizures, Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis. Marsh remarked on feedback she receives that sometimes some patients are transferred to other facilities when they can get the proper care at the local hospital level. Marsh says it’s similar to E-Hospitalist services that the Health Center already contracts for.

The Board approved one Charity Care Case in the amount of $6,702.79. The Board also went into Executive Session to discuss litigation.