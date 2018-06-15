LRHC recognized as one of the best places to work in Healthcare

LEXINGTON, NE – Lexington Regional Health Center (LRHC) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring ranked lists of all the winners along with the October 1 issue.

Modern Healthcare is the healthcare industry’s leading source of business and policy news, research and information. They report on important healthcare events and trends through weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products and events. Modern Healthcare is ranked No. 1 in readership among healthcare executives.

This national award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. LRHC employees were invited to fill out a survey about their employer. Modern Healthcare compared the nationwide survey results to choose award recipients.

“LRHC was recently recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 best places to work. This recognition, along with the other citations received over the years, is really a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our staff,” said CEO Leslie Marsh. “The Modern Healthcare award is a respected acknowledgement of the productive work environment which begins at our active and involved Board and carries down through the entire organization to the newest hire. As always, we remain committed to providing the Lexington community with the high quality health care it deserves.”

The award is a testament to the type of care that one receives at Lexington Regional Health Center. Employees are passionate and happy to be working, further enhancing patients’ quality of care and experience. “LRHC is honored to receive this award! We are a close-knit team, dedicated to providing the best patient experience. Our employee retention rate is amazing. We have a lot of long-term employees; some with 42 years of service,” said Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison Jill Denker. “We’ve worked hard to ensure LRHC is a great place to work, most recently with our Virtuous Organization journey. Compassion, teamwork, and innovation are just some of the attributes of our outstanding team. We look forward to continuing to serve the community.”

Lexington Regional Health Center will be honored at the 2018 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Renaissance Dallas.