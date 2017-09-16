Lt. Governor Recognizes Volunteers and Communities with Be Prepared Awards

LINCOLN – Today, Lt. Governor Mike Foley presented this year’s Be Prepared Awards, recognizing volunteers and community organizations for excellence in emergency preparedness and disaster response. He was joined by Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Assistant Director Bryan Tuma and Nebraska Citizen Corps (NCC) Coordinator Ryan Lowry to present eight emergency preparedness awards.

Presented during National Preparedness Month, the Be Prepared Awards program is in its tenth year of honoring Nebraskans who volunteer their time and energy to support preparedness in Nebraska communities. The awards are sponsored by NEMA in partnership with the Nebraska Citizen Corps Program and the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.

“While we recognize September as national Preparedness Month, those Nebraskans being honored today know that disaster preparedness is a year-round job,” said Lt. Governor Foley. “It’s inspiring to see their commitment to preparedness and willingness to respond to any disaster or emergency.”

“We want to celebrate and recognize Nebraskans from across the state for their efforts to ensure their communities are well-prepared for disasters or emergencies,” said NCC Coordinator Lowry. “They understand that being prepared helps make our communities stronger and more resilient.”

The following are 2017’s Be Prepared award recipients: