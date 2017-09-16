Lt. Governor Recognizes Volunteers and Communities with Be Prepared Awards

LINCOLN – Today, Lt. Governor Mike Foley presented this year’s Be Prepared Awards, recognizing volunteers and community organizations for excellence in emergency preparedness and disaster response. He was joined by Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Assistant Director Bryan Tuma and Nebraska Citizen Corps (NCC) Coordinator Ryan Lowry to present eight emergency preparedness awards.
Presented during National Preparedness Month, the Be Prepared Awards program is in its tenth year of honoring Nebraskans who volunteer their time and energy to support preparedness in Nebraska communities. The awards are sponsored by NEMA in partnership with the Nebraska Citizen Corps Program and the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.
“While we recognize September as national Preparedness Month, those Nebraskans being honored today know that disaster preparedness is a year-round job,” said Lt. Governor Foley. “It’s inspiring to see their commitment to preparedness and willingness to respond to any disaster or emergency.”
“We want to celebrate and recognize Nebraskans from across the state for their efforts to ensure their communities are well-prepared for disasters or emergencies,” said NCC Coordinator Lowry. “They understand that being prepared helps make our communities stronger and more resilient.”
The following are 2017’s Be Prepared award recipients:
- The Bayard Fire Department, Mike Harimon of Bayard and Mike Clark of Gretna received the Local Hero Award, recognizing extraordinary service and leadership in helping residents following the June 2017 tornadoes which impacted the Panhandle and eastern Nebraska.
- Chelsea Smith of Seward received the Excellence in Risk Communication Award for demonstrating superior efforts in raising awareness of risks and hazards in her community through the innovative use of mass notification technology.
- Sarpy County Emergency Management received theExcellence in Community Preparedness Award, which recognizes an individual or organization committed to creating a stronger community through preparedness planning and disaster preparation.
- Tri-County Community Emergency Response Team of the Omaha metro area received the Excellence in Preparedness Education and Outreach Award, which honors an individual or group demonstrating a commitment and dedication to the safety of the public by volunteering to train, educate, and promote preparedness.
- Southeast Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps received theCitizen Corps Partner Program of the Year, which honors an agency or organization demonstrating a significant commitment to create strong partnerships with other preparedness organizations.
- Tri-County Citizen Corps Council of the Omaha metro area earned the Citizen Corps Council of the Year, which honors an outstanding local Citizen Corps Council for their efforts to collaborate with multiple partners and promote community preparedness initiatives.
- Linda Jensen of Omaha received the Citizen Corps Volunteer of the Year Award, recognizing her outstanding commitment to multiple disaster preparedness and response programs and her dedication to volunteering her time to ensure her community is better prepared in the event of a disaster or emergency.