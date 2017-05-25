Luke Bryan To Make Stop In Nebraska

NASHVILLE – (May 25, 2017) – Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announces the ninth annual “Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2017” set to run September 28 to October 7. Since the tour’s inception in 2009 Luke has awarded 50 college scholarships to a local student from a farming family within the communities the tour has played. A total of more than 100,000 fans have gathered on the farms each year. 2017 ACM New Male Vocalist Jon Pardi will support Luke at each stop with Additional talent to be announced later.

“Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2017”

September 28 Lincoln, NE Benes Farm

September 29 Baldwin City, KS Don-Ale Farms

September 30 Boone, IA Ziel Farm

October 5 Fort Wayne, IN Spangler Farms West

October 6 Edinburg, IL Ayers Family Farm

October 7 Centralia, MO Stowers Farm

On May 30, exclusive “Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2017” ticket presales will begin for Luke’s Fan Club (the Nut House), Luke’s official App and Citi® cardmembers at www.CitiPrivatePass.com