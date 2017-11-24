class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273993 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
LVFD called to building fire on Wednesday

BY KRVN News | November 24, 2017
RRN/ Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to fire call at Water Tower Court in Lexington on Wednesday November 22, 2017.

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to a small apartment complex just west of the downtown Lexington area shortly around 11:20am Wednesday. Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says they encountered heavy smoke coming from a building at Water Tower Court. The building has a residential area on one side and an office for the apartments on the other side. Firefighters made entry and using a camera, found a hot area in the floor. It was later determined that the fire started in a furnace that had a rug over it. A similar system is used in the office and when the office system was turned on, it turned the residential area on as well. The fire burned through the floor and affected some joists. No one was injured.

