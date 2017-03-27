LVFD firefighters called twice to same house last week

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department made two runs over two days last week to a small house fire at 1506 N. Adams Street. Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says the initial call came around 12:30pm on Wednesday. The fire was limited to a ceiling area above and electrical panel…”we were able to get that fire extinguished out relatively quick and under control.” As they opened up the roof, they removed smoldering insulation and “determined that it started in some wiring that was above the fuse panel where it entered the attic.”

There was one occupant of the residence, an elderly man, who got out safely. Firefighters returned to the scene shortly after 8:00am Thursday. Holbein says it appeared the wind caused a hot ember in the attic to flare up. The resident was not in the home on Thursday.

The Administrator of Plum Creek Care Center is very proud of how her staff assisted the resident. GayleRogers says some aides noticed smoke coming from the home across the street. They got the fire department notified and enlisted the help of more staff. Some went across the street to get the resident out of the home. The man was brought into Plum Creek Care Center where they gave him lunch and checked his vital signs.

Rogers also praised firefighters in helping retrieve some of the gentleman’s family photos. She was pleased with seeing the community pulling together to assist the man in his time of need. The Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control at the scene on Thursday morning’s fire call.