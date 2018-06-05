LEXINGTON – Lexington Volunteer Firefighters quickly responded to a fire in a trash compactor outside of the Goodwill store in Lexington. Employees said the compactor had not been used today, but it was “very full.” Firefighters responded at 1:50 and had the fire controlled a little after 2:00.
LVFD Responds To Fire At Goodwill
