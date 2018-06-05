class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315490 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
LVFD Responds To Fire At Goodwill | KRVN Radio

LVFD Responds To Fire At Goodwill

BY Scott Foster | June 5, 2018
Home News Regional News
LVFD Responds To Fire At Goodwill
Maker:0x4c,Date:2018-3-12,Ver:4,Lens:Kan03,Act:Lar01,E-Y

LEXINGTON – Lexington Volunteer Firefighters quickly responded to a fire in a trash compactor outside of the Goodwill store in Lexington. Employees said the compactor had not been used today, but it was “very full.” Firefighters responded at 1:50 and had the fire controlled a little after 2:00.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments