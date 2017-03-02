Mac’s Creek Winery Releases Spring Mist with Sandhill Crane Label

LEXINGTON, NEBRASKA – Mac’s Creek has partnered with the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary south of Gibbon, Nebraska for a special “2017 Crane” wine label featuring their newest vintage of Spring Mist.

“Tourism is a big part of our business at Mac’s Creek and we thought it would be a natural fit to offer this special crane label to all of our visitors during the migration season,” said Barry McFarland, owner of Mac’s Creek Winery & Vineyards. “Our business is centered around sustainability and this partnership with Rowe parallels that practice. Funds raised during this campaign will be given to Rowe to help preserve and enhance the experience they are able to give visitors.”

For each bottle purchased $5 will be donated to Rowe Sanctuary to help them continue the incredible habitat and research work in sharing the story of the Sandhill Crane that visit Central Nebraska annually. The photo featured on the bottle was taken by Paul J. Pack of Lexington.

“When Mac’s Creek contacted us with this idea we were excited about the opportunity to be part of this endeavor,” said Sharon Ingram, Nature Store Manager at Rowe Sanctuary. “Each year we see anywhere from 15,000 to 25,000 visitors at our facility and the funds raised through this special label will allow us to continue our valuable conservation work and enhance the experience those visitors have while at Rowe Sanctuary.”

“Spring Mist is a semi-sweet rose wine created using the Marechel Foch grape variety,” said Seth McFarland, Owner and Winemaker at Mac’s Creek. “I personally think this is one of the best vintages we have made and the special crane label ties it all together and showcases Central Nebraska beautifully.”

Spring Mist is available for purchase at the winery in Lexington or the wine bar in Kearney. It can also be purchased online at www.macscreekwines.com.