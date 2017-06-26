Mahoney State Park site of Nebraska snakes presentations

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244271 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 26, 2017
ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Interested in things that slither in the night? Daytime, too?

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln herpetologist will make several presentations about Nebraska’s snakes the weekend of July 22-23 at Mahoney State Park near Ashland in eastern Nebraska.

The free event will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Riverview Lodge, with snakes on display and naturalist programs. Herpetologist Dennis Ferraro will give presentations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

A park entry permit is required.

