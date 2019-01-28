Maintenance Work on N-18 Near Curtis January 28, 2019

(McCook, Neb.) — Weather permitting, a crack sealing project will begin February 4 on N-18, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Crack sealing is a process of cleaning and filling open joints and cracks in the surface with sealant to prevent entry of moisture and debris.

State maintenance forces will be performing the crack sealing from Reference Post 0.2 to Reference

Post 10.2, Curtis to Stockville. The work is anticipated to take 30 days. One-lane traffic will occur with

the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect to see delays and are reminded to drive

cautiously through highway work zones.