Maintenance Work on N-18 Near Curtis January 28, 2019

BY Nebraska Department of Transportation | January 28, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraslka Department of Transportation. NDOT logo.

(McCook, Neb.) — Weather permitting, a crack sealing project will begin February 4 on N-18, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Crack sealing is a process of cleaning and filling open joints and cracks in the surface with sealant to prevent entry of moisture and debris.

State maintenance forces will be performing the crack sealing from Reference Post 0.2 to Reference
Post 10.2, Curtis to Stockville. The work is anticipated to take 30 days. One-lane traffic will occur with
the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect to see delays and are reminded to drive
cautiously through highway work zones.

 

 

 

