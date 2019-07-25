Major Renovations To Come For Gothenburg’s Sun Theatre

GOTHENBURG-The Sun Theatre hosted a ground breaking event on Thursday with community members attending along with Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley present. The “Revitalizing the Sun” project is budgeted at $383,000, but with a grant from the Department of Nebraska Economic Development of $425,000 and a little over $100,000 in matching funds from the community it allows the Sun Theatre to have some wiggle room with expenses. Executive Director of the Sun Theatre, Roxanne Converse-Whiting says the money from the community was collected in a variety of ways.

This money will be used to upgrade the lobby with accessibility to everyone. Other upgrades include improvements to the bathrooms, concessions, the electrical services and circuits, and HVAC just to name a few.

Lieutenant Governor Foley was excited for the community of Gothenburg and stated that the entrance portion of the renovations will be great for everyone as they meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulations.

Converse-Whiting also said they will begin the project around winter time.