Make-A Wish banquet celebrates 35 years of granting wishes

Make-A-Wish Nebraska will be celebrating 35 Years of Wishes at their annual Kearney Evening of Wishes presented by Trusted Choice. Relive the past 35 years of wish granting and spend the evening helping make more Nebraska wishes come true. Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

There will be a raffle, silent and live auctions, and presentations on how wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give children with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival. Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s Kearney Evening of Wishes will be held on the evening of Thursday August 16, 2018 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

Tickets are $75 per person or $750 per table of 10. For sponsorship or ticket information, please contact Marion McDermott at 308-234-6612 or email mmcdermott@nebraska.wish.org.