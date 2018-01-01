Make health a resolution in 2018

LINCOLN, NE – Is a new, healthier you part of your 2018 plan? Quitting tobacco is a great starting point for your New Year’s resolution. And the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is here to help you reach your goal.

Nearly 70 percent of tobacco users want to quit according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During the month of January, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is providing extra assistance for those who are ready to kick the habit. The Quitline is offering a two-week supply of no-cost nicotine replacement therapy to any Nebraska resident who is 18 years of age or older.

For the Quitline go to: www.QuitNow.ne.gov

“The health benefits begin almost immediately when you stop using tobacco,” said Dr. Tom Williams, Director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “Your heart rate and blood pressure drop within 20 minutes of smoking your last cigarette. Lung function increases within two to three months, and after a year of living tobacco free, the excess risk of coronary heart disease is half that of a continuing smoker.”

Call the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline (available 24/7) and ask about the no-cost nicotine patches, gum or lozenges, available through January 31, while supplies last. Callers will be screened for medical eligibility to receive the medication, which is shipped directly to the caller’s home. All information provided to the Quitline is confidential.

“There are lots of resources available to help Nebraskans who want to quit. I hope they will call the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline or talk with their healthcare provider,” said Williams.

For help quitting, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), and for Spanish services at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-355-3569). Translation services are also available in more than 170 languages.

For additional resources visit: www.QuitNow.ne.gov.

Funding for this project is provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/Tobacco Free Nebraska Program as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.