Man accused of burglary, stealing from Crane Trust

BY Associated Press | July 26, 2017
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee has been charged with burglarizing the service office in Wood River and stealing property from the service and cash from Crane Trust.

The Grand Island Independent reports that John Cochnar is charged with felony burglary and theft. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say he broke into the service’s field office at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center on March 21 to steal property. Authorities also say he took $508 from the visitor center’s donation box.

