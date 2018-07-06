Man accused of drunk driving with child in car

HENDERSON – A drunk Beaver City man was arrested Thursday morning after crashing his vehicle with a child in it. The York County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Ruby was driving a 2000 Honda minivan on Road 6 south of Henderson when he crashed into a ditch at 5:15 a.m. No one was injured, but Ruby was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and was lodged in the York County Jail. The child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services.