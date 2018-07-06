HENDERSON – A drunk Beaver City man was arrested Thursday morning after crashing his vehicle with a child in it. The York County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Ruby was driving a 2000 Honda minivan on Road 6 south of Henderson when he crashed into a ditch at 5:15 a.m. No one was injured, but Ruby was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and was lodged in the York County Jail. The child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services.
Man accused of drunk driving with child in car
RRN/York Co. Sheriff
