Man accused of faking fax to jail in effort to free friend

BY Associated Press | January 26, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. – A Lincoln man has been accused of sending a faked fax to Lancaster County Jail in an effort to free a friend.

Online court records say Justin Colbert pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor abuse of public records. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Authorities say Colbert’s fake fax said it was from Lancaster County Court and said a bond payment of $25,000 had been made for a jail inmate who should be freed. The inmate was Colbert’s friend.

But jail officials’ suspicions were raised because the fax had arrived on a Saturday, July 23, when the courts were closed, and the fax had come from a web service with an attached email and phone number that didn’t match the court number.

