Man accused of peeping on women at gym takes plea deal

LINCOLN, Neb. – A man accused of spying on nude women at a Lincoln fitness gym and making videos has taken a plea deal.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 29-year-old Jade Hawklen pleaded no contest Monday to three counts of unlawful intrusion. Prosecutors agreed in exchange not to file separate charges for the 15 women he’s suspected of watching. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Hawklen told police he used to work at the gym and used a key he’d acquired to access a room that contained a light therapy machine.